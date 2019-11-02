Senior running back Marquis Stewart continues to run roughshod over defenses and standout as one of the best backs at the NAIA level.
The senior brought his touchdown total on the season to a country leading 23 during No. 5 Benedictine's 50-14 win over MidAmerica Nazarene Saturday at Larry Wilcox Stadium.
Stewart carried the ball 22 times for 110 yards and four touchdowns on the ground while battling a broken left hand he suffered in last week's game that kept his status against the Pioneers up in the air throughout the week.
"He's got a broken hand and still scores four touchdown? Are you kidding me," Coach Larry Wilcox said. "His athleticism is amazing and we're glad that he is a Raven."
Stewart played the game with a club on his left hand and said dealing with that was certainly an adjustment he had to work through.
"I've had to work extra hard at practice and had to get used to wearing the club while carrying the ball," Stewart said. "That was the biggest concern that I had."
The fifth all-time leading rusher in Benedictine history gave credit to how physically dominant his offensive line was on the day.
"The offensive line just basically dominated the game," Stewart said. "I felt like we needed to be more physical than MNU and the offensive line carried us to that."
Stewart's prolific day also moves him closer to passing a couple of Benedictine legend and former running back Cameron Fore's career and season records.
Stewart is now ten points back of Fore's program record 364 career points, one touchdown away from trying the career record 54 touchdowns and two off from the season record of 25 touchdowns.
Junior running back Isaac McPherson also ran well for the Ravens with eight carries for 86 yards and a touchdown.
McPherson will continue to be called upon to help carry the load with Charlie Nihart already out with injury.
Senior quarterback Shaefer Schuetz suffered a knee injury that kept him out for some of the first half and all of the second half.
Sophomore Garrett Kettle stepped in and the offense didn't miss much of a beat.
"He had to come off the bench cold and get in there to do what he needed to do," Wilcox said. "He moved the football and we continued to score points."
The Benedictine defense had another suffocating performance, holding the Pioneers to under 300 yards on the day and shutting them out in the first half.
Wilcox said the defense is truly the strength of the team right now.
"They are just sort of our backbone at this point in time," Wilcox said. "We're going to ride them as long as week can."
Senior safety Dayton Bush recorded his seventh interception of the season, which is two shy of tying the season record of nine.
The Ravens will now have a showdown with conference rival No. 24 Baker Saturday, in a game filled with playoff implications.
"Benedictine and Baker is knockdown drag out fight," Wilcox said. "It's what small college football is all about."
