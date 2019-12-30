2019 was a unique year for sports in the Atchison and the Northeast Kansas area from success at both the college and high school level as well as local kids making an impact on a division I football program.
Benedictine wins a
record 29 wins in a row
The Benedictine men’s basketball program had nothing short of a banner year in the 2018-19 season with 29 wins in row and advancing the farthest in the national tournament under Coach Ryan Moody. The run was all the more impressive with the Raven being picked towards the bottom of the Heart preseason standings. Benedictine would go on to win the Heart of America conference with a 28-2 record and lost in a double overtime thriller to University of Pikeville 83-79 in the second round of the national tournament.
MHMA football wins
first league title in 27 years
Maur Hill-Mount Academy football captured its first Northeast Kansas league title since 1992 under coach Brandon Wilkes who returned to coach the program after leaving in 2012. Wilkes led the Ravens to a 6-2 regular season record, including an impressive 18-14 road comeback win over Jackson Heights. MHMA’s season would come to an end in a 42-7 road loss at Rossville in the first round of the playoffs. Wilkes and the Ravens have two players in Jack Caudle and Abe Siebenmorgen who both finished up impressive careers with the program and will be looking to make a decision on where to play college football in the coming months.
Lady Red volleyball wins
seventh straight league title
Coach Liz Harris and the Lady Red volleyball team continued their dominance of the Kansas City Atchison league with the program’s seventh straight league title. Winny Harris was also selected as player of the year in the conference in what should have been a unanimous decision. Atchison also had several players who were unfortunately snubbed of making first time all-league like Lillan Graf, Anna Mikkelson and Katy Harris. Winny Harris also signed her letter of intent to continue her playing career at Empoira State.
Wesselink and Kelly
finish historic careers at BC
Two of the best athletes in recent memory at Benedictine finished atop the record books in both of their respective sports. Raven volleyball player Fleur Wesselink became the all-time leader in kills with 1,385 in her career and soccer player Nicole Kelly became the first player in program history to have 20 goals in two seasons and also set the record for most goals in a season with 28.
Trotter, Dishon and Gill Jr. have impact on Kansas State football
The Kansas State football team will be playing in the Liberty Bowl under first year head coach Chris Klieman and three Northeast Kansas products have at times played significant roles during the 8-4 season for the Wildcats. Senior defensive tackle and former Horton Charger Trey Dishon started for the fourth straight season and recorded 24 tackles and three sacks on the season. Junior running back and former Maur Hill-Mount Academy Raven Harry Trotter has accumulated 261 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Junior wide receiver and former Atchison Redmen Wykeen Gill Jr. has put up 261 yards receiving and three touchdowns on the season.
D-West captures first
ever state championship
The Doniphan West girls cross country team won the school’s first ever state title under third year coach Gina Clevenger and a team completely made up of sophomores and freshmen.
Forbes wins second state
title with ACCHS wrestling
Lady Tiger wrestler Makaea Forbes dominated on the way to her second state championship as a member of the Atchison County Community High School wrestling program. Forbes recorded five pins in a total of three minutes and six seconds in her final five matches of her championship run at the 195 weight class. Forbes finished an impressive 14-0 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.