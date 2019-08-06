The Benedictine men's soccer program recently finalized its 2019 recruiting class of 12 players and features 10 players from Kansas and Missouri high schools, and three transfers as well.
Coach John Sosa expressed excitement with how this class will be able to help the returning Raven players coming back from the previous season.
"We have a lot of new guys coming in that will help contribute to the team right off the bat and help the rerunning guys," Sosa said.
Sosa said that targeting local players wasn't an objective but they just fit the bill for the type of atmosphere he and his staff want to build.
"The idea is to continue with the betterment of the chemistry of the team and and the family dynamic we try to build," Sosa said. "We try to recruit every, including internationally but lucky for us we were able to find the talent that we needed locally."
Sosa also had high praise for all three of the incoming transfers.
Diego Alanis is coming from Johnson County Community College where he played for two seasons.
"He comes in with a lot of experience and a lot of time on the field," Sosa said. "He shows to have good leadership skills and maturity,"
Junior Andre Bianco is transferring from Herkimer Community College after two seasons as well.
"He's going to bring a lot of speed and energy to our defense," Sosa said. "We expect him to have a lot of contribution to us."
Maybe the highlight of the recruiting class for the Ravens is Daniel Wee, who is transferring from Ohio State University after a redshirt season.
"We actually recruited Daniel a couple years back at a camp and we were excited about him," Sosa said. "He comes in with a lot athleticism and hunger to be successful at this level."
The Ravens will open the season 5 p.m. on the 21 at the BC Soccer Complex.
