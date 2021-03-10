Raven softball continued their season-opening homestand on Saturday and Sunday with four wins on Ravens Field.
Benedictine earned a sweep over William Woods winning the opener 2-1 before ending game two after five innings with a 9-1 eight-run-rule win on Saturday.
On Sunday against Bethany College, the Ravens needed a five-run fourth inning to overcome a deficit against the Swedes before winning 7-3 in their first game and prevailed in the second game 6-5.
Alex Gilham earned the start inside the circle and went the distance to earn the win in game one. Gilham finished with three strikeouts while earning her first shutout of the season.
At the plate, Lenae Salinas and Isabella Ingui combined for four extra-base hits in the win. Salinas finished with a home run and a double while Ingui added a double and a triple. The also accounted for driving in both runs in the win.
In the second game, Abby Pressgrove helped her own cause as she earned the start inside the circle. With her two-RBI double in the fifth, she was able to give the Ravens an eight-run lead for the five-inning run-rule win. Inside the circle, she allowed just one unearned run off two hits through five innings as she took a no-hitter into the fifth inning.
Megan Medhus, Blair Shanks and Kaitlyn Fanning joined Pressgrove with doubles at the plate while Madison Zaccardo and Salinas recorded a home run each. Zaccardo led the Ravens with four RBI while Shanks added two RBI.
In the final game of the weekend, Bethany rallied to pull ahead of Benedictine 5-4 with a two-run seventh inning in the weekend's finale. A double by Molly Chevalier set the stage for the Ravens dramatic finish as Shanks connected on a 0-1 pitch for a home run over the left field fence to win the game for the Ravens.
In the opener, the Ravens needed a five-run fourth inning to overcome a deficit against the Swedes before winning 7-3.
Alex Gilham was the beneficiary of the Ravens rally in the opener. She recorded her sixth complete game of the season, throwing all 7 innings for the win. She finished with 10 strikeouts while giving up two earned runs off five hits.
Lenae Salinas finished game one going 1 for 2 at the plate with a home run and three RBI. Shanks finished with a home run and two RBI while Clare Heitz added two RBI.
In game two, the Ravens held a 4-3 lead after the second inning in support of MacKenzie Pinkerton. Pinkerton threw the first inning and a third before Abby Pressgrove threw the final five and two-thirds. Pinkerton allowed three runs off three hits before she was relieved by Pressgrove. Pressgrove finished with three strikeouts giving up two runs off five hits to get the win.
Kylie Hays, Halley Rindom, and Megan Medhus joined Chevalier at the plate with doubles while Salinas added a second home run for the Ravens. Salinas led the way with three RBI while Shanks finished with two.
