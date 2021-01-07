The Lady Ravens returned to action with a resounding victory over Missouri Valley defeating the Vikings, 78-53 on Wednesday night.
Natalie Smaron wielded her arsenal of post moves to earn a career high 25 points.
“Everyone passed the ball and it’s really easy to play unselfishly when you have a team that also plays unselfishly,” Smaron said.
Head Coach Chad Folsom praised Smaron and the team after producing 19 assists on 31 made baskets.
“She [Smaron] was aggressive going at the basket,” Folsom said. “They did a really nice job of sharing it.”
The Vikings relied heavily on switching their defensive schemes from a zone to man defense
constantly. But, Benedictine was ready for it at every turn as the offense shot over 48% from the field.
“I thought the team did a good job recognizing wether it was a zone or man. We did a good job executing against both,” Folsom said.
It would have been easy to show a lack of cohesion for a team that last played on Dec. 5, but the Ravens found their groove from the opening tip leading by as much as 31 points in the second half.
“We didn't show that we had any rust whatsoever,” Folsom said. “They were ready to go tonight, ready to get back on the floor.”
Benedictine currently sits in second place in the Heart South as Mid-America Nazarene stakes its claim as the top seed, but Smaron has her eyes on the top.
“I think the Heart is anyone’s game right now. We’re coming to win,” Smaron said.
