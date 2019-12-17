Benedictine just couldn’t find a bucket early on against Clarke.
The Ravens went 1-12 and themselves down by 20 points in the first ten minutes of what ended up only being a 74-71 buzzer beating loss to the Pride Saturday at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
Benedictine junior Jaiden Bristol was happy with how his team fought back but said you ultimately can’t expect to win after starting a game so slow.
“I think we beat ourselves in the first ten minutes of the game,” Bristol said. “I think we ended up playing pretty well but we just have to realize we can’t come out starting games like that.”
Clarke is one of the highest scoring teams in the conference and coach Ryan Moody said they specialize in getting up on teams early.
“We lost it in the first ten minutes,” Moody said. “They really try to take you out of the game early and they did that to us.”
Moody said his team missed plenty of shots they were capable of making early on in the game.
“I think they played good defense but we just didn’t make shots,” Moody said. “We were pretty open and we didn’t make them.”
The Ravens were able to fight back and even had a chance to take their first lead of the game with just a 7.9 seconds left, but missed two free throws and Clarke would go on to hit a three as time expired.
“I love the effort and the fact that we had a chance to take a lead and get a stop late to win in a game where we weren’t supposed to win,” Moody said. “I thought we showed fight and resilience.”
It was also announced Tuesday that the Ravens’ Wednesday home game against Haskell Indian Nations University is a forfeit due to an altercation that happened in Haskell’s previous game.
Benedictine will head into Christmas break with a record of 7-6 and their next game will be January 4 at home against Graceland.
