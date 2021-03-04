OSKALOOSA, Iowa – (22) Raven Men's Basketball traveled to (2) William Penn University on Tuesday night to play in their second Heart Tournament Championship game.
An early run by the Statesmen and timely 3-point shooting in the second half handed the Ravens a 92-76 loss and gave William Penn the double-double as the Heart Regular Season Champion and Heart Tournament Champs.
The loss does not end the Ravens season. As the regular-season runner-up, the Ravens earn the Heart's second automatic berth into the 2021 NAIA Men's Basketball National Championship Tournament.
Tuesday night, William Penn opened the game on a 16-0 run. After Jayden Temme scored the first basket of the game for the Ravens, Benedictine outscored William Penn 18-6 over the next five minutes to cut their deficit down to 22-18. William Penn countered to pull back ahead by 9 points but a Matt Austin 3-pointer with just over four minutes left in the half pulled Benedictine back within one point, 32-31. A pair of free throws by Temme within the next minute of play tied the game at 33 before the Statesmen pushed back ahead to take a 47-39 lead at the half.
Benedictine hit 81.8 percent from the free throw line in the first half off 9 of 11 shooting while making 43.3 percent from the floor. Meanwhile, the Statesmen knocked in 52.6 percent from the floor in the first half.
Jaiden Bristol made the first basket of the second half before William Penn pulled to their lead to as much as 19. Benedictine answered with a 10-1 run that was capped off by an Eric Krus basket with just under 10 minutes left to play. William Penn connected on five of their six second-half 3-pointers from that point on to spark their offense and pull away from the Ravens.
Five Ravens finished in double figures led by Austin with 17. Temme added 16 while Krus scored 15. Bristol and Tyson Cathy scored 10 each to round out the Ravens top scorers. Benedictine finished the game shooting 42.9 percent from the floor with an 83.3 percent effort from the free throw line. Benedictine committed just seven turnovers and finished with a 19-18 advantage in points off turnovers as they forced William Penn into 14.
The NAIA Men's Basketball National Championship Tournament selection show is at 7 p.m. Thursday where the Ravens will learn their seeding and their destination for the Opening Round on March 12-13. Winners of the 16 pods will advance to play in Municipal Auditorium on 18-23 for a chance to win the National Championship.
