No. 14 Benedictine football saw a similar storyline play out on the road against No. 10 Evangel Saturday that ended with the Ravens on the short end of a 35-21 loss.
The defeat marked the first time since 2016 that Benedictine has dropped two consecutive games.
The Raven (5-2) offense struggled again for the second straight week and were unable to find the end zone until fourteen minutes and seven seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
Coach Larry Wilcox said bluntly that the offense bears a lot of the blame for this loss.
“We were on a seven quarter slump touchdown wise which is concerning,” Wilcox said. “We have the same basic group of players that we had early in the year but we just haven’t been effective when we’ve had opportunities to score.”
Benedictine finished the day with more yardage and first downs than the Crusaders (6-1) but were ultimately undone by mistakes that included allowing a season-high eight sacks on Saturday.
“We’ve had too many mistakes whether it’s penalties or sacks,” Wilcox said. “We are not being efficient in the red zone.”
“They hit a couple big plays basically,” Wilcox said. “I don’t know really that they sustained a whole lot but they made big plays when they had to so give them credit.”
The Ravens will now look to get back in the winning column when they host Central Methodist Saturday.
Benedictine has beaten CMU nine consecutive seasons, including a 57-0 win in 2018 and a 76-7 win in 2017.
Wilcox said the team can expect a much tougher test stating the the improvement of the Eagles (4-2-1) and highlight their senior quarterback Jordan Williams who has 14 touchdowns through the air and ground.
“They are probably the most improved team in the conference I’d say and have turned the corner in what that coaching staff has tried to do in recent years,” Wilcox said. “Their quarterback is an outstanding dual threat player.”
Wilcox said the offense must find some production and not leave the defense on an island in order to overcome their recent slump.
“We can’t just hang the responsibility of winning the game on our defense entirely,” Wilcox said. “We’ve got to get back to who we really are offensively.”
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Larry Wilcox Stadium.
