Women’s Basketball took control of Saturday’s game against the York College Panthers late in the third quarter, turning a close game into a lopsided win.
The Ravens won 74-54 to remain unbeaten on the season, moving to 5-0.
LaRanda Thomas broke a 39-39 tie with a couple free throws in the third quarter, starting a 14-5 run to close out the third for the Ravens. Skylar Washington sank a 3-pointer and Kayla Staley added an and-1 bucket and free throw to help push the Ravens to a 53-44 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
The strong play by the Ravens continued in the fourth quarter as they held a double-digit lead for the final 9:37 of the game. After playing too fast in the first half, the Ravens settled into the offensive groove they prefer, closing out the 20-point win.
The Ravens struggled shooting in the opening 10 minutes of the contest, making just 3-of-12 shots to open the frame, but finished the quarter with a pair of buckets to level the score 15-15. The Ravens also had six turnovers in the first quarter, playing into the Panthers hands as a team that likes to pressure the ball.
The Panthers also entered the game shooting 30 percent from 3-point range but converted 5-8 from deep at one point in the first half.
The Ravens and Panthers were tied at halftime, too, 29-29. The Ravens shot 32 percent from the floor in the opening half, but Rylee Neill’s 3-pointer with a couple seconds to go before the halftime buzzer evened up the score before half. The Ravens were able to make up ground on the Panthers at the free-throw line, converting 10-14 free throws while York was just 4-5 in the opening half. The Ravens added another six turnovers in the second quarter to finish with 12 in the first half, compared to nine for the Panthers.
The close game continued into the third quarter as the Panthers were 7-11 from deep, including a 3 by Amaia Diez to tie the score at 39 halfway through the third quarter. That was the last 3-pointer the Panthers would make, though, and the last time York didn’t trail as the Ravens began their closing run soon after.
The Ravens were led by 16 points from Staley and 14 from Anna Sanjuan. Ali Brzozowski grabbed 10 boards for the Ravens. York’s 3-point shooting finally cooled as the Panthers missed their final five shots from deep.
The Ravens begin Heart of America Conference play next week when they take on (25) William Penn University Saturday, Nov. 16.
