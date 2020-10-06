After starting out 0-2, Benedictine men's soccer has turned things around since then with three consecutive victories.
The latest win came in a commanding 5-1 effort against Evangel Saturday night at Legacy Field.
The Ravens came out strong with three goals in the first half to put them up 3-1.
Coach John Sosa said he was encouraged by his team's start after the previous game where they allowed a goal in the opening.
"That was one of the things we mentioned is that we wanted a fast start," Sosa said. "I think we set the tempo pretty fast for ourselves and we came out with a good rhythm."
Sosa said he is happy with how his team responded in the last three games.
"I'm very proud of what we've been able to accomplish," Sosa said. "I think the first two games were learning experiences for ourselves and we've been able to find out character and who we are as a team."
The five goals by the Ravens were scored by five different players with four different players having an assist.
Senior Grima Kassa said the main difference in the last three games has been the team's positive attitude and competitive.
"The difference has been positive mind set,"Kassas said. "The first two games we were all just down and we weren't hungry. Everyone has been competing for spots and goals since. We had a really positive week of practice as well."
