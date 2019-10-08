Benedictine volleyball seized arguably its biggest conference win of the season over MidAmerica Nazarene thanks to a 8-0 run in the fifth set while being down 6-2.
The run eventually led to a 15-10 win and a 3-2 win in the match Tuesday at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
Coach Erin Cooper simply stated that sequence was the difference in the game and credited a freshmen for making plays to make that difference.
“It was the turning point the game,” Cooper said. “I love that fact that my kids don’t give up and we got to hand it to our freshman Taea Kapels who came in and did a great job behind the serves line.” ‘
Senior Fleur Wesselink said her team knew they had the momentum going once they started to connect on their serves again in the fifth set.
“We never give up and we always keep going for it,” Wesselink said. “When we put them under pressure with our serve we got our confidence back.”
Wesselink led the game with 22 kills on the night and was second on the Ravens will 19 digs.
Bendectine ended up with a stellar night on blocking on defense with 13 compared to the Pioneers five.
Cooper stressed blocking throughout the week but didn’t foresee this type of production
“We kind of went into the match thinking they were going to get some blocks but we’ll get ours too,” Cooper said. “I didn’t expect 13 and that’s awesome. Our kids are really buying into a lot of different things right and we’re able to see it across the stat line.”
The win moves Benedictine to 6-3 in the conference and knocks Nazarene to 7-3 on the season.
“This was important as we continue to move forward in conference play,” Cooper said. “The girl knew that and we need to continue to do our job, take it one game at a time and not drop one we’re not supposed to.”
Cooper said her team contuine to grow in many areas but the most important improvement is working together as a team.
“There is a lot of things we’re improving on but to put it simply is that we’re playing as a team,” Cooper said. “We’re respecting, trusting and learning more about one another.”
