Ravens Women’s Basketball bounced back in a big way on Wednesday.
After losing at Central Methodist on Monday, the Ravens topped the Peru State College Bobcats 74-47 at home on Wednesday night.
The Ravens started strong, taking an 18-8 lead after one quarter of play, and expanding that lead to 17 points by halftime, taking a 35-18 lead at the break. A swarming defense led the way for the Ravens in the first 20 minutes as they forced 16 Bobcat turnovers.
Offensively, the Ravens moved the ball well. They had 11 assists on 16 made shots in the first half and shot 50% from the floor. Natalie Smaron had 8 points at the break, followed by Skylar Washington, Ali Brzozowski, and Kyra Misuraca, who each had 6 points in the first half.
The third quarter was more of the same as the Ravens extended their lead to 59-31. The ball movement continued as the Ravens made several nice passes to open teammates for easy baskets.
With the big lead, the Ravens were able to utilize their bench, and the players stepped up to the opportunity. The Ravens had 12 different players score against the Bobcats, and Smaron (12 points) scored in double-digits. Rounding out the other leading scorers for the Ravens were Kennedy Nicholson, Aaliyah Raines, Brzozowski, and Misuraca with 8 points each, Madilyn Melton had 7 points, and Heather Ronnebaum and Washington both added 6 points.
Sharing the wealth was the theme of the game as the Ravens totaled 23 assists on their 31 made field goals. Smaron and Ronnebaum each had four assists in the game.
As a team, the Ravens shot 50% from the field.
The Ravens also pulled down 38 rebounds in the game, 13 more than the Bobcats, with Nicholson recording a game-high 8 boards.
The (25) Ravens move to 12-4 on the season and 5-2 in Heart of America Conference play. They’ll return to the court Saturday, Jan. 8 at Graceland University.
