Both Benedictine basketball programs will have a shot at their respective national titles as they both qualified for the NAIA Basketball Championships Thursday night.
The Raven men will be the two seed in the Wichita Bracket A and will face Central Baptist from Conway, Arkansas. Central Baptist is the three seed as the two teams will face off at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12.
The Mustangs finished the season as the American Midwest Conference Tournament champion.
They defeated Columbia College 89-54. Central Baptist was receiving votes in the final NAIA top 25 poll.
The winner of the two teams will face the number one seed in the bracket, Saint Francis. The university based in Fort Wayne, Indiana fell in the championship of the Crossroads League
Tournament last week. Saint Francis was ranked #24 before dominating the #1 team in the country, Indiana Wesleyan, 106-79 in the semifinals of the Crossroads League Tournament.
The championship of the Wichita Bracket A will be played at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13. The winner of the championship will earn a place in the final 16 which will be played at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City Missouri starting March 18.
The Lady Ravens are the 30th seed for this year's tournament which is supporting a 48 team tournament. This is the 11th time that the women's program has earned a bid with the last time taking place in 2018.
The Ravens will be the two seed in the Lakeland Bracket A. They will compete against Xavier University from Louisiana. XULA (12-6) is the three seed as the two teams will face off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 12. They won the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Tournament by defeating Edward Waters 56-52 in overtime.
The winner of the two teams will face the number one seed in the bracket, Southeastern. The #10 ranked team in the country won the Sun Conference Tournament by defeating St. Thomas University 93-54. The Fire (25-2) have been dominant all season as they also won their regular season championship.
The championship of the Lakeland Bracket A will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 13.
The winner of the championship will earn a place in the final 16 which will be played at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa starting March 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.