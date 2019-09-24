Raven Volleyball came out swinging on Saturday afternoon as they took on the Culver-Stockton College Wildcats in Heart of America Athletic Conference play.
Benedictine (8-11, 3-2 Heart) earned a sweep over the Wildcats taking the match 25-21, 25-16, 25-22.
The Ravens finished the match with a .260 attack percentage as they finished with a total of 43 kills. While just one Raven reached double figures, they finished with four other players with five or more kills in the sweep. Fleur Wesselink led the attack with 11 kills. Donetta Cage was close behind with nine while Elizabeth Nobert (seven kills), Sydney Wiedenmann (six kills) and Jade Rasmussen (five kills) rounded out the offensive attack.
“We played with poise, confidence and a trusting relationship with each other,” Coach Erin Cooper said. “We played a game that we’re building from.”
Paxton Throne finished with 34 of the Ravens 37 assists while also recording three of her own kills with one solo block and one block assist.
Defensively, the Ravens finished with 41 digs and five team blocks. Wesselink finished with a team-high 13 digs while Nobert led the way with three block assists. Wiedenmann added two block assists to round out the defensive effort.
The Ravens return to the road on Tuesday for a match in Marshall, Mo., against Missouri Valley College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.