Benedictine baseball certainly didn't have its best day at the office on Sunday especially pitching wise and was still able to close out a sweep of Missouri Valley thanks to two walk offs and rallies.
The Ravens were down 18-11 and 9-3 late in both games and scored the eight runs in game one and seven runs in game two.
BC won its two games on Saturday in more convincing fashion 15-3 and 9-3.
Coach Eric Peterson said his team is never one to stop fighting when down late.
"We got a core group that isn't going to give up," Peterson said. "Today was a tough day and we didn't play great baseball but we still found a way to win."
After giving up 11 runs in the top of the sixth inning in Sunday's first game, the Ravens (19-4) rallied to score seven runs in their half of the inning. After holding the Vikings scoreless in the seventh, Jack Harpole singled in Jackson Doherty in the Ravens half of the seventh to give Benedictine the win.
In game two, the Ravens trailed 9-3 headed to the bottom of the seventh. Nathan Huber was the second batter of the inning and he recorded the first out, but that wasn't the end of his inning by any means.
After a couple of errors by the Vikings, a home run from Daryl Myers, and a two-RBI single from Harpole, Huber returned to the plate. Huber singled through the hole at second base to drive in the game-winning run and give the Ravens the four-game sweep over the Vikings.
Huber said this team never feels out of game with the ability of their lineup that is first in RBIs and second in batting average in the Heart of America Conference.
"We've been doing that all year and we know the power of our offense," Huber said. "We believed we could do both those games late and that says volumes about the entire team in general."
The Ravens used a total of 10 pitchers on Sunday as they struggled most of the day to find consistency on the mound.
Peterson said his team could've handled some moments better that put them behind on Sunday.
"A couple of times we got caught and innings got big on us when they didn't need to be," Peterson said. "We need to just kindly handle certain moments better moving forward."
In the series opener, a seven-run first inning jump-started the Ravens behind the pitching of Michael Kruse. Kruse earned the win on the hill, throwing six innings. Kruse finished with six strikeouts while giving up two earned runs off seven hits before Hunter Ostertag finished off the game with three strikeouts.
At the plate, the Ravens finished with 14 hits with home runs from Doherty, Michael Slaten, Myers, and Creighton Cordova. The home run for Cordova was the first of his Raven career. Danny Favazza added a double to round out the extra-base hits for Benedictine.
Issac Rudolph bucked down and pitched through five and one-third innings for the Ravens. While he gave up nine hits, he was able to limit Missouri Valley to just three runs to earn the win. Andrew Baier finished off the game, holding the Vikings hitless to help seal the win.
At the plate, Doherty recorded a triple while Myers went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBI. Favazza also went 3 for 4 with two RBI to round out the Ravens offensive effort.
Benedictine remains in Heart South play next weekend. The Ravens are scheduled to travel to Baldwin City for a four-game series against the Wildcats Saturday and Sunday.
Information compiled by Benedictine College
