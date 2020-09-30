After allowing a goal in the first minute of play, Benedictine men's soccer controlled a majority of its match with Grand View on the way to a 3-1 win Wednesday night at Legacy Field.
Coach John Sosa said his team responded well after a rather baffling start.
"For some reason we started the game slow and we just didn't concentrate," Sosa said. "The guys showed character because they bounced back and they put in the work to put themselves in a successful route."
Senior Girma Kassa had the first goal for Benedictine (2-2) on the night by way of a header from an assist by junior Kwame Perry in the 42nd minute to tie the game.
Perry had another assist in the second half on a goal from sophomore Noah Forster to put the Ravens in the lead in the 63rd minute.
Sophomore Dylan Posada added the final goal of the match in the 76th minute that pretty much sealed the win.
Sosa said Benedictine was able to execute its game plan on offense they talked about during the week.
"We showed skill and grinding," Sosa said. "One of the things we said we were going to work on was getting behind them instead of checking towards the goal too much and it paid off with three very good goals."
The win was also a little bit of revenge for the Ravens after the Vikings (1-3) swept them last season including knocking them out of the playoffs.
"They are a very top team full of quality players from their goalkeeper all the way to their center forward," Sosa said. "It's always good to beat those guys who ruined your dreams the years before."
Perry said the win was pivotal for Benedictine in the tough Heart of America Conference.
"The conference is all over the place so getting this win is really big for us," Perry said. "We just had more intensity and more energy to press once we equalized the match."
The Ravens will host Evangel University (1-2) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
