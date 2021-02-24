Benedictine women's basketball showed its grit and determination in the Quarterfinal round of the Heart Tournament Wednesday night.
After trailing to William Penn most of the game, the Ravens dominated the fourth quarter on the way to a 83-76 comeback victory.
"I'm very proud of those ladies and how they fought tonight," BC Coach Chad Folsom said. "They didn't give up even when it didn't look good the way they (Statemen) were hitting shots in the first half and even at the start of the second half."
Both teams played at a fast pace in the first half that mostly favored the Statesmen who went 8-12 from three and had a 47-34 halftime lead.
"Our pressure was kind of wearing them out but at the same time we were losing players and not matching up well off the press," Folsom said. "We switched to straight man in the second half and we did a much better job at making them make tough shots."
William Penn only went 5-14 in the second half, including 1-5 in the fourth quarter.
Folsom also said the Raven offense as a whole was more balanced and patient throughout the second half comeback.
"We slowed down a little bit and were patient with our execution, we got better looks, looked inside better, and shot the ball with some confidence from the perimeter," Folsom said. "I thought we got really hurried in the later part of the first half and were taking quick shots."
BC would end up winning the fourth quarter by a staggering 25-9 score.
Junior Skylar Washington had a season-high in points with 23 and several clutch buckets down the stretch of the game.
The usually stoic Washington also showed rare emotion on a critical charge she took late in the game that energized the Raven bench.
"She got really hyped and that really brought the whole team together," Senior Natalie Smaron said.
Smaron applauded the type of player and person Washington is and how fortunate she is to call the junior a teammate.
"She can be pretty quiet with her words but she's pretty loud with her actions," Smaron said. "She's just an all around good player and person. I absolutely love playing with Skylar and I'm lucky I get to do it."
Smaron also had a strong game with 20 points and 14 of those came in the second half.
"She played well and did a good job at going strong to the basket and getting rebounds," Folsom said. "Skylar played well hitting some big shots as well as Sam Brennan (senior). A pretty good team effort out there."
Brennan finished with 13 points in the game.
Smaron said that game really showed how much fight and focus they'll always have no matter the situation.
"It just shows that we have a team that isn't going to put our heads down and we'll keep trying and pushing," Smaron said. "We didn't look up at the scoreboard and we didn't let that affect us and I'm really proud of everyone."
The Lady Ravens will now move on to play Clarke Friday on the road in the Semifinal round.
The Pride beat the Ravens 73-53 in early February on the road.
Folsom said his team feels like his team had patched up some critical spots that plagued them from the first meeting.
"We didn't play real well last time and a lot of things we've needed to fix we've figured out on film," Folsom said. "We plan to go up there and do things a little differently this time."
