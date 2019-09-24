Benedictine played a double overtime thriller with William Penn Saturday night that ended with the Ravens on the wrong side of controversy in a 2-1 loss at the BC Soccer Complex.
In a game that saw very little scoring, defense and physicality dictated the entire game sending the match into double overtime.
The game was ended by William Penn’s Kenedy Deviska who scored the game winning goal on penalty kick off a close call in the box bringing the game to a close at 2-1.
The Raven’s lone goal came by way of a Griffin Lloyd penalty kick with 16:15 left to play in the half that tied the game at 1-1.
“I like to go where the goalie is standing because a lot of the time they like to cheat where the ball is going,” Griffin said of his second half penalty kick.
The Ravens got off to a slow start and relied primarily on their tough defense led by senior Adam Bruce to keep them in the game.
Unfortunately for Benedictine, their slow start was just something they could not come back from.
Coach John Sosa believed his team’s slow start was the biggest factor in the loss.
“Unfortunately we didn’t have a good first half, we started the game slower,” Sosa said. “We gave them the ball for too long of a period and ended up consuming a goal in the first half.”
The two teams were going at each other all night as they both combined for 34 fouls and 6 yellow cards in the contest.
The Ravens (4-4-2) look to stop their three game skid against No. 3 Central Methodist on Wednesday 7:30 pm.
