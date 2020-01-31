Benedictine wrestling took one on the chin Thursday night against University of St. Mary with the lone bright spot being a thrilling win for sophomore Jensen McDermott.
The Ravens lost to the Spires 40-6 on the night with all losses coming by way of fall or on a lopsided decision.
Coach Marcus Cobbs said he simply wasn't happy with how his squad performed on the night.
"I'm disappointed to be quit honest," Cobbs said. "I think we can wrestle a lot better than that and we have to get more aggressive. They have to put their foot down and say they aren't going to take it like they took it tonight."
McDermott won by way fall over Garrett Haskins in the 174 weight class and provided the lone win on the night.
"He's come off a couple rough matches so it's something that will boost into the next competition," Cobbs said.
McDermott said he just working and tiring out his opponent.
"Kept pushing the pressure on him and trusting my shots," McDermott said. "I knew he was getting tired and eventually he'd open up."
Cobbs said his team has to do some soul searching after this loss.
"We have some mental arrangements that these guys have to fix in their own head and see what they want to get out of this season," Cobbs said.
