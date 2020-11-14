The Benedictine defense continues to suffocate opposing offenses this season.
The Ravens secured their third shutout win of the season by a score of 37-0 against Missouri Valley Saturday at Larry Wilcox Stadium.
Coach Larry Wilcox said the defense playing at the level they have throughout the season is no small feat in this offensive era of football.
"Shutouts in college football are not easily accomplished anymore and to have three in an eight game span is pretty amazing," Wilcox said. "We appreciate the work that they do, the consistency they have and the coaching that they get from. They played with some real physicality today man."
Senior linebacker and leading tackler for the Ravens, Jalen James said it's been a total team effort all season on defense and they feed off each other's energy.
We've just been able to play together and trust each other as well as the coaches," James said. "We are ball hawkers and the coaches have been able to set us up to make great plays. We all feed off each other."
Senior running back Rayshon Millis notched his fourth straight one hundred yard game with 156 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries.
Millis spent last season as a fullback and was unable to find playing time but spent much of the off season getting ready to make the move to running back.
"He came back and lost some weight and asked to be moved to running back," Wilcox said. "That transition has been really fantastic for him."
Wilcox said Millis had critical runs to change field position on a day where the wind was around 20 MPH most the game.
"He had some big runs that changed the field while we were going into the wind today," Wilcox said.
Despite the challenging wind, Benedictine was able to find some success through the air with junior Luke Laskowski throwing for 186 yards and three touchdowns.
Wilcox said he was pleased to see the offense connect on some big plays down the field when at times the Ravens have struggled in that area this season.
"It wasn't easy to throw the football today, nor was it easy to catch the football today when it's blowing around," Wilcox said. "I was happy for our offense to be able to click on a few of those."
Senior wide receiver Ethan Bechard had 46 yards and two receiving touchdowns on the day.
The Ravens will now look to the Thanksgiving day showdown with rival Baker University noon at home.
"It''ll be a kind of new and fun thing," Wilcox said. "We'll hopefully be able to play that game with two good football teams."
James said he and the team are excited to be one of the few teams in both college and professional that get to play on turkey day.
"Not too many teams get that opportunity," James said. "That's NFL type status."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.