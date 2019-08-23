The Benedictine volleyball squad began the season Friday night at the MNU Invitational in Olathe.
With a fair amount of both new and familiar faces, the Ravens split their first two matchups of the season.
Benedictine lost a back and fourth five set match to Taylor University 3-2 and beat Presentation College in four sets 3-1.
This is a relatively early start to the season for the Ravens and coach Erin Cooper said some parts of the team are clearly a work in progress.
“We’re definitely feeling each other out with a shortened preseason this year,” Cooper said. “Especially with the addition of our freshmen just five days ago.”
Cooper said the team saw a good amount of players show participate summer practices but live game action is always a different beast.
“We’ve been fortunate to have some kids come up this summer for open gyms and put in work,” Cooper said. “Still, once you put a new team across the net it’s always a different feel than it is in practice.”
Senior setter Paxton Throne also said the team was feeling each other out in their first real game action of 2019.
“We had a little rough start in the first one with trying to figure out who we are on the court,” Throne said. “In that second game I think we kind of found our balance, connected better and were able to come out on top.”
Benedictine will be in action again at the MNU Invitational Saturday when it faces Hannibal-LaGrange at 9 a.m. and the Fisk Bulldogs at 3 p.m.
