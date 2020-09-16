After several cancellations and delays, Benedictine College hosted its first athletic event of the fall season as the women's soccer team took on Central Methodist University Wednesday night.
A fast start by the Ravens led to 3-2 win over the team that beat them twice last year including in the Heart Tournament championship game.
"They are good competition and they are always out here for a battle," senior Natalie Doque said. "It felt really good beating them after losing twice to them last year."
Doque scored the first goal of the game and season for Benedictine on an indirect free kick she snuck high in the net off an assist by freshman Rachel Beffa to take a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute of the match.
Beffa would later add her own goal in the 24th minute from a free kick to give the Ravens a 2-0 advantage.
The Eagles were able to get on the board in the 26th minute which led to Benedictine taking a 2-1 lead into the half.
Freshman Paulina Carles put in the third goal of the game for the Ravens off an assist from junior Megan Homoly to give them a 3-1 lead in the 58th minute.
Benedictine had three freshmen who started on the night with the other being Annabelle Hoog.
"I'm really proud of them and how they've stepped up," Doque said. "They deserved the goals they scored tonight."
Coach Lincoln Roblee said it was significant to have two freshmen score in their first start and show the depth his team has.
"We had two freshmen in their first game get goals and that's huge," Roblee said. "We got great players from freshmen through seniors."
CMU did score in the 79th minute to draw within 3-2, but the Ravens were able hang on with tough defense late even with the Eagles getting a couple of corner kicks.
Roblee said he was proud of how his team played against a tough foe to start the season.
"Central Methodist is a great team and we knew we were going to be in for a battle," Roblee said. "I'm really proud of the ladies and how they all hung in there and stuck to the game plan."
He also gave credit to how both of Ravens' goalkeepers senior Ashley Rehagen and junior Olivia Berry performed on the night.
"I thought both Ashley and Olivia were both really solid on the goal tonight," Roblee said.
Given the unknown that Benedictine has dealt with recently, Doque said her and the team are just grateful they can play.
"We're just grateful to be back," Doque said. "The girls really stepped up and I'm super excited to be back."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.