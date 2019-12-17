The Benedictine women once again stormed back late in a game for the second straight week in a row to grab another double digit victory despite trailing for most of the day.
The Raves closed their 66-55 win over Clarke Saturday on a 15-3 run in the final three and half minutes Saturday at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
Coach Chad Folsom said his team’s expansive depth was the difference in their second straight win.
“Ultimately I think our full court pressure is what wore them out,” Folsom said. “Their legs weren’t with them, they were turning it over and not making shots. I feel like our depth really played a big advantage tonight.”
Arguably the most impressive part of Ravens’ win was the fact that seniors LaRanda Thomas and Kayla Staley went a combined 4-17 in the game.
“It just shows the depth we have,” Folsom said. “It’s nice to be able to have a bench when you know your top players are struggling a little bit.”
Sophomores Skylar Washington and Ali Brzozowski both stepped up to lead Benedictine in points with 13 in the game.
Brzozowski said she often feels humbled to be on a team with so many players who can contribute.
“I’m always grateful to be on this team,” Brzozowski said. “It’s not always just one person every game who does the scoring. We’re so versatile and teams can guard a certain player but another is going to show up.”
Both Brzozowski and Washington played significant time last year as freshmen and Folsom said that experience is paying off.
“They had a lot of opportunities last year and were able to grow up,” Folsom said.
Thomas was third in scoring on the night with 11.
The Raven ended up holding a talented Pride squad 23 points below their season average on offense.
Folsom said the defense really brought some intensity in the second half.
“The second half we brought a lot more energy,” Folsom said. “Defense will win for us and we stepped up that defense in the second half.”
Clarke does have one of the best forwards in the conference in Makenna Haase who averages a double-double on the season.
Haase finished with 11 points and 19 rebounds, but Brzozowski said she thought the team as a whole did a good job defending the league standout.
“It was really important that we try to stay in front of her and limit the passes inside and have help backside,” Brzozowski said. “I thought we did a really good job of guarding her.”
Benedictine will next be in action Thursday 5:30 p.m. on the road against College of the Ozarks.
