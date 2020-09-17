Benedictine men's soccer finally took the field to start the fall season after an off season of unknowns.
Unfortunately for the Ravens, the first game back was against the two time defending NAIA National champion Central Methodist University.
Benedictine were never able to get much going on offense and lost 4-0 against the Eagles at Legacy Field.
The Ravens kept CMU at just one goal throughout most the first half until late when the Eagles started to separate.
"We knew this game was going to be a very disruptive kind of game where they don't allow you to get into any sort of rhythm," Coach John Sosa said. "We did a good job of holding on for about 25 minutes and then towards the end of the first half we made a couple of mistakes that kind of brought us down."
CMU added two goals to put the deficit at 3-0 at halftime.
Benedictine held the Eagles to just one goal in the second half but never really threatened on the offensive end.
Like with so many teams, Sosa said CMU just took the Ravens out of their comfort zone.
"Not too many teams can say they played their style of soccer against Central Methodist," Sosa said. "There is a reason they are two time national champions."
Senior goalkeeper Isaac Jenkins said the size and athleticism of the Eagles presents such a problem for any team facing them.
"You can't put up a fight against a 6'7 forward just chilling in the center of our box," Jenkins said. "It's difficult but it's a nice team to get out of the way early."
Despite the loss, Jenkins said the team is revealed to finally get the season underway.
"I can speak for all the guys when I say it's fantastic to get out here and play another team besides ourselves at practice," Jenkins said.
