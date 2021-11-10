Raven Football closed out their road schedule on Saturday with a convincing win over the Evangel University Valor. Benedictine moved to 2-2 in Heart South play at secured a winning record overall at 6-4 with a 34-0 win over the Valor.
Touchdown receptions from Tre Adger and Harry Balke pushed the Ravens to a 14-0 advantage midway through the first quarter. The Raven Special Teams got into the scoring act in the second quarter after a blocked punt was recovered in the endzone to push the Ravens ahead 21-0 at the break. The second-half scoring saw a Damon Wigand touchdown reception sandwiched between a pair of field goals from Sam Wilbur to round out the Ravens scoring effort on the day.
The defense held Evangel in check throughout the game, limiting the Valor to a total of 164 total yards. They finished with 2 sacks, 7 tackles for a loss, a fumble recovering, and an interception.
Isaac Anderson finished with a sack and 2 tackles for a loss while Joe Burke added the other sack to go along with a tackle for a loss. Jalen James led the team with 6 tackles while Gavin Spangler added 5 tackles, 1 for a loss. Jordan Malcom recorded the interception while Spencer Whitt recorded the fumble recovery.
Offensively, Kettle finished with 296 yards off 23 of 34 passing with 3 touchdowns. Adger led the Raven receivers with 133 yards off 7 receptions while Rayshon Mills finished with 64 yards off 18 carries to lead the Ravens rushing attack.
The Ravens return to O'Malley Field at Larry Wilcox Stadium to close out the season on Saturday at 1 p.m. as they celebrate Senior Day before the game.
(0) comments
