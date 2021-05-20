The season came to an end for Raven Baseball in their first elimination game of the NAIA Opening Round - New Orleans Bracket in extra innings.
Oklahoma City University forced extra innings with a two-run ninth inning before earning a 4-3 win with a walk-off home run in the 13th inning.
Daryl Myers gave the Ravens back the lead in the top of the 12th only to have that run matched by the Stars in their half of the innings. After a scoreless 13th, Fredric Walter hit a solo home run with one out in the second at-bat of the inning to end the game.
Michael Kruse threw the first eight innings on Tuesday. He gave up one earned run off eight hits with seven strikeouts before he was relieved by Isaac Rudolph. Rudolph threw the remaining four and one-third innings giving up two runs off five hits in the loss.
At the plate, the Ravens finished the game with eight hits. Michael Slaten recorded a double for his only hit of the game, breaking the career mark for the Ravens with his 63rd career double. Drew Piontek returned to third base after last playing the position March 6. He went 2 for 5 with a double and RBI. Myers finished the game 2 for 6 with two RBI to go with his home run.
Benedictine finishes the season at 34-16 overall, their best mark since winning 35 in 2017. With the winning record this season, it gives the program their first three consecutive winning seasons since 2007.
