Benedictine Baseball drew first blood in its best of three opening round of the Heart Championships Series against Baker University Friday at Olsen Stadium.
The Ravens scored the final 11 runs of the game after trailing 7-6 in the fifth inning to win 17-7.
The win is the 17th time BC has come back to win a game after being down in the fifth inning this season.
“We have a mentally tough team that isn’t afraid to lose,” Coach Eric Peterson said. “We’ll get down but we won’t be out especially with our offense. If we just put up enough zeros we’ll get a chance to score some runs.”
The top of order helped pull BC to win with impressive performances at the plate.
Senior Daryl Myers went 3-5 on the day with four RBIs and a homer, senior Michael Slaten went 3-4 with six RBIs and two homers and junior Danny Favazza went 6-6 with two RBIs.
“Those guys are special and that’s why they hit at the top of the order,” Peterson said. “We want to get those guys as many at bats as we can.”
The victory was also senior pitcher Michael Kruse’s final start at home as a Raven.
“He’s one of our leaders and for him to walk off a winner off of this field is pretty special,” Peterson said. “I’m glad we could send him out like that.”
The win was the 30th of Kruse’s career and improved him to 7-2 on the season.
“I’ve had such a great career here and it’s surreal to know that is my final start here,” Kruse said. “When your offense puts up 17 runs it’s easy to pitch behind that.”
BC will play Baker Saturday at noon and will look to clinch a spot in the 2021 Heart Baseball Championship Series in Ozark May 6-10.
