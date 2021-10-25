Benedictine quarterback Garrett Kettle tallied 400 yards of offense with six total touchdowns Saturday, leading the Ravens to a 47-37 win against Missouri Valley.
Kettle finished 18-of-28 passing for 351 yards and four touchdowns with 49 yards rushing and two additional scores.
Kettle’s special teams tackle at the 2-yard line after Benedictine’s opening drive set up a bad snap on a punt from the goal line and safety. Kettle then threw a 50-yard touchdown to Reed Levi, ran for a 7-yard score, and connected for a 42-yard Hail Mary at the first-half buzzer for a 23-3 lead.
Head Coach Joel Osborn said the offense was able to take reigns in the second half after the defense mostly dominated the first half for the Ravens.
"The defense played awesome in the first half and gave us opportunities to score there," Osborn said. "We were locked in the second half offensively and making a lot of big plays but struggled some to get stops but credit to Missouri Valley on making some adjustments."
Adger caught another 67-yard touchdown in part to build a 37-9 lead late in the third. Adger finished with six catches for 171 yards. Levi hauled in four catches for two scores and 81 yards.
BC was able to bounce back after a 30-24 road loss at Central Methodist the previous week.
Adger said his team will just need to continue to take one day at a time throughout the week.
"I think we got caught looking ahead when we were at CMU," Adger said. "We just need to focus on what we have at hand each day no matter what it is and don't look forward."
The performance Kettle brings his touchdown total this season to 28 through the air and on the ground.
Benedictine (5-3, 1-1 Heart South) travels to No. 6 Baker next Saturday.
"We're going to have to come out and match their physicality and play the best we can and let the chips fall where they may," Osborn said.
