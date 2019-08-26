The Benedictine volleyball finished up the MNU Invitational in Olathe Saturday with two 3-0 sweeps.
The Ravens swept Hannibal-LaGrange University and Fisk University.
The two performances were improvements of the Ravens' mixed outings on Friday night.
Coach Erin Cooper said just simply being able to finally play as a team is making Benedictine better.
"We're finding a rhythm and trusting each other more as a team," Cooper said. "With a shortened preseason we simply didn't have a lot of time together so some early struggles are going to happen."
Senior libero Hannah Thomazin said the team did pretty well considering the lack of practice they've had together.
"I think we only had like three or four days with the whole team," Thomazin said. "The trust issue was there at first but as the weekend went on it got a lot better."
The Ravens used some more players off the bench Saturday hoping to build some depth for the challenging season.
"In order to get through this season we're not going to be able to rely on our top seven all the time," Cooper said. "We have kind of a grueling schedule so we need some our role players to get some experience so they fell as comfortable as the starters do."
Cooper said that her team's serving is what really stuck out to her after a weekend of games.
"I'm really impressed with our serving and our serve/receive," Cooper said. "We do need to work on some blocking but our back row game is doing well."
Senior outside hitter Fleur Wesselink led the team on the day with 27 kills and freshman Donetta Cage was second with 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.