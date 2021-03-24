After a rough series against MidAmerica Nazarene last week, Benedictine responded with a solid offensive performance over Park University Wednesday morning at Ravens Field.
The Ravens defeated the Pirates 11-2 in the fifth inning and won the second game 11-10 thanks to a walk off home run from junior catcher Madison Zaccardo in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Coach Paul Hunt said he could tell his team was ready to get back out of the diamond after a lackluster outing where BC only scored three total runs in its series against the Pioneers.
"It was a long time to have that kind of down performance sit with us," Hunt said. "I knew the girls were kind of itching at the bit to back out here and get after it."
The Ravens (14-8) had a total of 19 hits in their wins.
"That's what we expect out of our really talented and deep offense," Hunt said. "It was nice to see some new people step up."
BC gave up nine straight runs after holding a 10-1 in the second game before Zaccardo ended the game with her second home run on the day.
Zaccardo said her team's energy didn't change in a game that they nearly gave away late after some pitching woes.
"I was proud of us for bouncing back and keeping our energy up," Zaccardo said. "We had a chance to get down on ourselves but instead we pushed through."
Hunt said Zaccardo is beginning to find her stride at the plate as of recently.
"We expect her to hit hard every time and she's starting to find her stroke," Hunt said.
Hunt said his team did a good job of not riding the emotional wave in the second game.
"What I like is our composure stays the same and we aren't too high or too low," Hunt said. "We're preaching to make routine plays routine and everything else will take care of itself."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.