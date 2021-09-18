Benedictine football entered Saturday with plenty of motivation after a road loss to Peru State, and that hunger was shown in the form of a 68-0 home domination of Clarke Saturday at Larry Wilcox Stadium.
Raven (2-2) head coach Joel Osborn said their previous road defeat was just an example of why his team needed to come out strong against a Pride (0-4) team who had fought hard and been in every game the first three weeks of the season.
"We were ready to play and the three things we talked about throughout the week were, respect your opponent, play fast and physical, and do your job," Osborn said. "Clarke was in all three games they had played already and in any given week you don't come out and give it your all you're going to be in a battle."
Senior linebacker and team captain Jalen James said the sense of urgency is high with the team having two losses this early in the season.
"We were highly motivated," James said. "Every game is important but even more so now with us having two losses."
The BC offense pounded the rock throughout the game accumulating 269 total yards and eight touchdowns.
Osborn said establishing the run was an obvious priority after the previous week where his team fell behind early and only managed 75-yards rushing.
"We wanted to establish the run and I thought our backs did a nice job with their footwork and our linemen along with our tight ends set everything up," Osborn said. "The ability to run inside and outside the tackles was a big deal."
Quarterback Garrett Kettle showed his ability to make plays not only in the air but on the ground as well with three rushing touchdowns on the day.
"It's really hard to stop our running game when our quarterbacks can run the ball and Garrett does a great job of that," Osborn said.
Osborn credited the job his defense did on the day by recording the shutout after giving up 45 points in each of their previous two games.
"It's really hard to shut a team out in college football and you could tell it was big deal for our kids," Osborn said.
James said keeping a team out of the end zone is always their goal when stepping on the field each game.
"We aim for that goose egg on the board every week so getting it today was amazing," James said.
BC will be on the road next week when they face Graceland (0-4) for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.