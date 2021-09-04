The Ravens look to bounce back after a bizarre 2020 campaign that had them playing during the fall and spring seasons. BC finished the year 9-8-1 which placed them in fifth place in the Heart. Head Coach John Sosa was excited when chatting about his team during the Heart Media Days. Sosa welcomes 17 new players which include five transfers.
“We are excited for all of them and we are expecting some of them to make an immediate impact,” Sosa said.
Girma Kassa highlights the team in the leadership position as he returns for his fifth year as a winger that is able to whip crosses into the box from either side.
“We have a good group of leadership, some guys who have experience,” Sosa said. “We have a returner in Girma Kassa who comes in with a great amount of experience.”
Along with Kassa, JJ Johannsen will play up top as a forward target man. Johannsen will use his tall frame to create strong holdup play and link up with his wings on either side of him.
If the Ravens can create their flow of offensive this side they will be successful. Another way for the Ravens to be successful, avoid injuries. Sosa eluded to this in his press conference as the main reason for their finish in fifth place last year in the toughest conference in the NAIA.
“If we manage to stay healthy and have consistency in our games, I assure you, we will be above the number five team in the conference,” Sosa said.
The Ravens have had a slow start to their 2021 season as they have started 0-2 with losses to John Brown and Bellevue University.
The Ravens have given up 10 goals combined as they have struggled with a red card and organization in defense. So far, the Ravens have split time between senior Nick Passinese and freshman Carlos Flores for the starting goalkeeping spot.
As the Ravens work out the kinks during the early part of the season, it is clear what their main objective is this year.
“Let’s win a championship,” Sosa said. “We’re overdue on that one.”
