Benedictine women's basketball earned its first victory over a ranked opponent Saturday in a 66-64 win over Morningside at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
The Lady Ravens eked out the win late thanks in large part to a three pointer from freshman guard Alleigh Kramer that put them up 62-61 and added a pair of free throws in the final minute.
Coach Chad Folsom said Kramer doesn't look like a newcomer out there on the court and she continues to improve.
"She doesn't seem phased by playing in college," Folsom said. "Each game I think she's getting more used to the tempo and speed."
Senior Sam Brennan said beating a ranked opponent with a number a younger player contributing is encouraging for the team.
"It's a big stepping stone especially since we have a freshman point guard who is out there at the end," Brennan said. "We've got a lot of young players and it's a good confidence boost for all of us."
BC was also dealing with a number of injuries at the post position with junior Ali Brzozowski out along with freshmen Kyra Misuraca and Sami Bartels.
"It's nice to see that even through we don't have the biggest team out there right now we can still push through and finish games," Brennan said.
Junior Skylar Washington had to adjust to the lack of post depth for the Ravens by playing at the four spot.
Washington finished with 16 points and BC won points in the paint 32-28.
"She's playing out of position right now with Ali being hurt and she didn't miss a beat," Folsom said. "She played strong for us at the four spot down low."
Folsom also gave credit to how Brennan played who was second in scoring with 13.
"She was aggressive attacking the basket, making some nice dishes and was aggressive on defense especially at the beginning of the game," Folsom said. "I thought she brought a lot of energy tonight."
Brennan said her defense feeds into her offense.
"If I play good defense I feel like it always correlates to my offensive part of my game too," Brennan said.
Folsom said his team's defense delivered throughout the game.
"Throughout the game I thought our pressure defense was good," Folsom said. "We knew they played last night so we wanted to try and wear them down but I think our pressure and our ability to switch never let them get comfortable."
The Ravens will next host William Penn University Saturday at 5 p.m.
