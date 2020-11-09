Benedictine men's had a rather convincing win over Hannibal-LaGrange University Saturday at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium by a score of 75-61.
All five Benedictine starters finished in double figures with senior Jaiden Bristol leading the way with 18.
Coach Ryan Moody said their offense is really shining early on and credits the multitude of ways the players can score.
"Our offense through four games is pretty efficient right now," Moody said. "I think that's a direct result of having scorers at a lot of different positions if now all five at times and for the most part really unselfish play."
Moody said the Ravens (3-1) have valuable depth on their team.
"I really like our depth and I think it'll come into play at some point," Moody said. "We were able to wear them down."
Senior Matt Austin was second in the game with 13 points while senior Chris Jackson, junior Jayden Temme and junior Eric Kruz all had 11 points.
Bristol said he thinks the depth of his team is unrivaled in the conference this season.
"I think we're one of the deeper teams in our league and honestly most of the teams we play," Bristol said.
One aspect Moody said his team needs to improve a little is on the defensive end of the floor.
"We have to make it harder on people to score against us," Moody said." At some point our efficiency isn't going to be there and if your defense isn't there you're dead."
BC will begin conference play 7 p.m. Saturday at home against William Penn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.