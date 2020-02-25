After a 14-13 loss in game one of Sunday’s double header, the Ravens were able to
turn the tables and emerge victorious 7-6 over the Fighting Bees in the second contest of the day.
Coach Eric Peterson said that his team was competitive during the course of the weekend.
“I think we competed,” Peterson said. “We lost 3 of 4, and that’s easy to see in a box score, but that doesn’t always tell the truth in how we competed on the field.”
Michael Slaten, who Nailed 3 out of 5 with a walk off hit for a home run in game two, talked about his strategy in the game.
“I was just looking to hit the ball hard,” Slaten said. “I wasn’t looking for a specific pitch, just looking to drive the ball and let it fly.”
The Ravens headed into the 6th inning of game 2 with a 6-3 lead over the Fighting Bees.
In the top of the 7th, the fighting Bees tied the game 6-6, after running in 3.
The Ravens loaded the bases in the 8th, and gave the plate to Michael Slaten who finished the game with a diving single for the win.
Benedictine’s record improves to 10-6 and will begin Heart Of America play with a double header against Culver-Stockton College on February 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.