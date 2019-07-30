The Benedictine volleyball program hosted its annual Raven volleyball season prep/tryout ready camp.
The camp is one day long with three, two, and half-hour sessions for players in grades 7-12. The camp is run mainly by assistant coaches and current players on the Raven volleyball team.
Coach Erin Cooper does give assistance when needed as well.
Since being hired in 2013, Cooper has made changes to the camp so that some players are able to harness and work on specific skills during the three sessions.
“We found that this focuses on specific skills and you can get really nitty-gritty with some kids that want advanced training,” Cooper said. “Our ultimate goal is to bring advanced and non-advanced training levels into our camp.”
Cooper said another goal of the camp is to give players a different technique or perspective they can use this season to help their high school team on the court.
‘I think they get a lot out of it but you never know what they do once they leave,” Cooper said. “You just hope they grab a hold of one thing on the court and use it in preparation for their own season.”
Cooper also said she thinks her own players benefit from working with and teaching the campers.
“They love it,” Cooper said. “I think such an important part of being a player is being able to coach and putting themselves in certain situations. I think they gain a lot from it.”
Senior outside hitter Fleur Wesselink said she does enjoy working with the campers and gets a different perspective of the game from the experience.
“It’s super fun to work with the younger generation and teach them,” Wesselink said. “It makes you look at different things and perspectives of volleyball as a player.”
