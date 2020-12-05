After a little bit of a disappointing season, Benedictine men’s basketball aims to return to the top of the Heart of America conference this season as they bring back a majority of talent from last season.
The Ravens will have their top four leading scorers back from last season.
Coach Ryan Moody said this team has a shot to return to NAIA National Tournament after falling short in 2019-20.
“The expectations are high and they have high expectations for themselves,” “We’re deep and we’re long,” Moody said. “This group has a chance to get back to Kansas City if we continue to improve.”
BC has the ability to have five players in double figures scoring on just about any given night.
“We’re at our best when we’ve got three, four maybe even five guys in that double digit point range,” Moody said. “That means we’re sharing it and that means we’re moving the ball.”
Moody said his team has a multitude of scorers on the team who can get points in a variety of ways.
“We have scorers at all five different positions at times that can shoot and score at the rim,” Moody said. “We’re able to wear people down with our depth.”
The Ravens return a formidable back court with seniors Jaiden Bristol, Matt Austin and Chris Jackson.
Jackson said the biggest focus for the trio of seniors was working to be a cohesive unit this season.
“Before the season we talked about how we wanted to be on the same chord with no selfishness or bad attitudes,” Jackson said. “I think we as seniors have a good hold on how to handle everyone’s attitude.”
2020 All-American selection Bristol said the Ravens’ depth is almost unmatched in the Heart of America Conference.
“I think we’re one of the deeper teams in our league and honestly most of the teams we play,” Bristol said.
Moody said BC will need to improve on the defensive end of the floor for times when they won’t be at their best of offense at times this season.
“We have to make it harder on people to score against us,” Moody said.” At some point, our efficiency isn’t going to be there and if your defense isn’t there, you’re dead.”
