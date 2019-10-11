Two first-half goals helped carry Benedictine men’s Soccer past the Graceland Yellowjackets Tuesday night at Legacy Field.
The Ravens won 3-1 to improve to 6-5-2 (2-3-1 Heart) on the season, taking down a Graceland squad that entered the contest with a 6-2-2 record. Dylan Posada gave the Ravens an important insurance goal with just under nine minutes to play, taking a tight-angled shot on the right side of goal to put the Ravens up 3-1.
The Ravens held a 2-0 lead at halftime, but the lead was cut in half when Graceland’s Dylan Fox scored five minutes into the second half, making it 2-1.
Wyatt Fowler opened the scoring in the 14th minute of the match. Daniel Barry sent a corner kick into the box that was deflected back to Fowler at the top of the box. The Ravens leading scorer buried his chance into the corner of the net to put the Ravens up 1-0.
The next Ravens goal came in the 45th minute as John Mullen assisted JJ Johannsen in the box, who snuck a goal just past the line to give the Ravens a 2-0 lead with only 12 seconds left before halftime.
After Fox cut into the Ravens lead, the defense held strong the rest of the way and Posada put a damper on Graceland’s comeback attempt with his 82nd-minute goal.
The Ravens finished with 14 shots, seven coming on goal. The Yellowjackets managed just seven shots (two on goal). Isaac Jenkins made one save in goal for the Ravens. Graceland was whistled for more fouls, picking up 13 compared to eight for the Ravens.
The Ravens will try to build on this momentum when they take on No. 10 Baker University Saturday.
