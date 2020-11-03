Benedictine men's basketball responded after its first loss on Saturday with an inspired effort in a 94-75 win over Avila at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
The Ravens finished with four players in double figures and two players with at least twenty points in the game.
Coach Ryan Moody said his team's ball movement was top notch in the win.
"The most impressive thing tonight was moving the ball," Moody said. "We got layups at the rim because they were really trying to double the post and other ball screens."
Maybe the most aggressive player to start the game was senior Chris Jackson who scored from the perimeter as well as in the paint.
Moody said Jackson is really starting to play at the level they knew he was capable of throughout his career.
"That's the most aggressive Chris has probably been in his career here," Moody said. "He's doing a lot of the things now in his senior year that we've wanted him to do. Chris is a talented player and he's waited his turn to get his shot so hopefully he can do that night in night out."
Jackson finished with a game-high 24 while senior Jaiden Bristol was second with 20. Senior Matt Austin and junior Eric Kruz each added 14.
Moody said the Ravens are capable on offense in many ways.
"This is a really confident and mature group," Moody said. "We've been preaching to be aggressive because about all the guys we put on the floor can score in one way or another. We're at our best when we have four or five guys around the double digit range."
BC opened up the season splitting two tough games in the Kansas Wesleyan Classic by beating Southwestern College 80-73 and losing the host school 75-71.
Moody said being able to put up that type of effort on offense after two tough battles is encouraging.
"The most impressive thing is we just played three games in four days and finished with that," Moody said. "We played two really hard and physical games at Salina and I thought we executed really tonight on tired minds and legs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.