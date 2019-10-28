Benedictine football got back to its winning ways at home Saturday in a blowout 64-34 victory over Central Methodist.
The Ravens got off to a hot start in the first quarter scoring the first 21 points of the game and coasted to the win.
The Benedictine offense bounced back after two relatively rough weeks and senior quarterback Shaefer Schuetz had maybe his best game of the season to this point.
Schuetz threw for a season-high five touchdown passes along with 233 yards on the day.
The senior said the offense seemed to be aggressive early in the game compared to the previous weeks.
"We felt more aggressive and we really took it to them in the run game," Schuetz said. "Today we were firing on all cylinders and I think that started with our aggressiveness."
Coach Larry Wilcox said he and his staff wanted to see how the team would respond from two tough losses.
"Our concern was not being absolutely sure what our mental state is after two losses," Wilcox said. "We have a lot of confidence in our guys and their maturity and they responded today as we had hoped."
The Benedictine defense held the Eagles' offense in check most of the game despite some late garbage time points and yardage.
Wilcox said the defense did just enough against CMU's mobile senior quarterback Jordan Williams.
"We got to and harassed him enough to where he knew we were there," Wilcox said. "We had him on the run enough to where we had his attention."
Unfortunately for the Ravens, the injury bug hit them in their win in the form of senior running back Marquis Stewart and senior wide receiver Logan Harris both exiting the game with injuries.
"The only bad thing on the day was losing Marquis and Logan," Wilcox said. "Two of our players and we'll have to see what the status is on that."
Harris is out for Benedictine's home game against MidAmerica Nazarene this Saturday while Stewart is questionable with a rather significant injury but does have a history of of playing through injuries.
The Ravens will have to lean on junior Issac McPherson, senior KJ Hart and junior Marlon Moorer in the running game with senior Charlie Nihart already missing significant time from injury as well.
"Those are all guys who are good football players," Wilcox said. "They haven't played as much here as they might have with some other teams with Marquis and Charlie in front of them but this week they will have more opportunities like they did in the second half of last week."
McPherson had 14 carried for 64 yards against the Eagles.
In order to keep their playoff hopes and possibly division winning hopes alive, the Ravens must win out with just three games remaining in the regular season.
Benedictine winning out and Baker beating Evangel the final week of the season could result in a three way tie at the top of the Heart south division.
Wilcox said all his team can do right now is just focus on the Pioneers.
"The most important thing for us is to focus on this game and take care of business on Saturday," Wilcox said. "I think our guys realize that and they did that last week."
Kickoff against MidAmerica is set for 1 p.m. at Larry Wilcox Stadium.
