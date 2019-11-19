MARSHALL, Mo. – Benedictine football wasn’t able to duplicate its success of last season but did manage to end on a high note with a 53-25 win over Missouri Valley Saturday at Marshall, Missouri.
Coach Larry Wilcox said being able to close out what had been a disappointing season in parts with a double-digit win is encouraging.
“You never want to end the year with a loss,” Wilcox said. “Not too many teams should be discouraged with eight wins but the bar was just set so high for us.”
This marks the second straight season The Ravens have won on the road at the Vikings.
“Missouri Valley has the most wins in NAIA history and they don’t lose at home often,” Wilcox said. “So to beat them two years in a row at their place was significant.”
Junior quarterback Garrett Kettle threw for 178 yards and four touchdowns in the game.
“He came in and performed well,” Wilcox said. “He took charge and we didn’t have any turnovers on the day.”
Senior quarterback Shaefer Schuetz was able to find some playing time in each quarter and went 8-11 for 72 yards despite dealing with a broken leg, which the coaching staff wasn’t aware of at the time.
“We wanted to end the season with him on the field with everything he’s done for the program, but we wouldn’t have if we would’ve known that was the case,” Wilcox said. “He’s really a warrior to do that. We’ve had a great run with him as our quarterback and leader.”
Senior running back Charlie Nihart led the game in rushing with 174 and three touchdowns on 19 carries.
The Ravens also had 18 players who were selected to the All-Heart team including senior running back Marquis Stewart who was named both the Heart South Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the year.
“I think people really acknowledged his skill level and dominance as an athlete,” Wilcox said. “He can make a team a much better football team.”
In nine games this season, Stewart rushed for a total of 1,090 yards and led the nation with 23 touchdowns.
Wilcox also revealed that the stud running back is planning on returning to Benedictine with another year of eligibility at the NAIA level.
“He’s got one more year left and we’ve been talking about him using it,” Wilcox said. “If his knee heals properly then he’ll play one more season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.