Benedictine women’s basketball came up short against Peru State after squandering a 23 point lead in the second half that resulted in a 70-67 home loss Wednesday night at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
The Ravens held the upper hand for the majority of the game until the Ravens began to suffer defensively in the fourth quarter.
Coach Chad Folsom, said the loss was unfortunate despite the strong start early in the game.
“It’s disappointing, ‘’ Folsom said. “We played well for the first three quarters, then fell apart in the last quarter. We weren’t boxing out very well, and we gave up some of our second chances.”
BC was outscored 24-7 in the fourth quarter.
Senior Grace Brzozowski, something was off this time.
“We struggled keeping that momentum going late in the game,” Brzozowski said. “I’m not really sure what happened, but something was off. We started really well, but then lost it at the end of the game.”
The game was tied 64-64 with three minutes left to play, before a series of lead changes took place as both teams struggled for possession
The Bobcats came out on top, digging themselves out of the massive whole they were in just a quarter earlier.
Senior Kayla Staley led the Ravens in scoring with 18 points, while sophomore Ali Brzozowski dropped 15, and Grace Brzozowski had 10.
The Ravens (16-11, Heart 10-11) are on the road next to take on Graceland University on February 22.
