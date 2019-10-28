The rivalry between Benedictine and Rockhurst was renewed for the second straight season but this time it was in the walls of Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
The Ravens lost to the Hawks by a score of 79-68 in a game that hardly looked like an exhibition at times with intense play and a rather chippy ending.
Coach Ryan Moody said he was simply ecstatic to have the rivalry that he competed in as a player at Benedictine.
"I love the fact that we're playing Rockhurst," Moody said. "I think it brings out the fans and you saw emotion coming out with the physicality in the game. Clearly they (Rockhurst) wanted to win it also."
The Ravens spent a majority of game down by double digits and eventually got the deficit to 70-61 in the final minutes of play despite coming up short in the final score.
Junior guard Jaiden Bristol said this team showed their fight and toughness.
"We showed a lot of fight," Bristol said. "I think it's saying a lot with how young our team is."
The Hawks are the second Division II team the Ravens have taken on in preparation for the season with already having a closed door scrimmage against Missouri Western the previous week.
Moody said the most beneficial aspect of these scrimmages is facing off against polished post players.
"We've played two division II teams that are long and have size," Moody said. "I don't know that we'll see two more focused fundamental post players all year."
Junior guard and Junior College transfer Matt Austin impressed in his first action at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium with a game-high 24 points.
Bristol was second with 11 on the night.
Benedictine will begin its season Friday at 3 p.m. in Seward, Neb. against Hastings College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.