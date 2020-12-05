Benedictine men's basketball suffered its second home conference loss of the season in what was a physical and intense 84-78 defeat against Evangel University Saturday at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
The Ravens (8-3, Heart 5-2) just didn't have quite enough on either side of the floor to come back in a game in which they trailed a majority of regulation.
Coach Ryan Moody said his team just couldn't do much on defense to make life difficult for the Crusaders (6-3, Heart 5-0).
"We tried a lot of different things to slow them down and not many of them worked today," Moody said. "That is a really skilled offensive team and I thought that we let them get to their spots a little too easy."
Moody said his team struggled to score inside at the level they are used to against one of the bigger teams in Heart of America Conference.
"We couldn't score at the rim as well because of their length," Moody said. "They are a long team and it does cause problems when you try and score inside."
Evangel built a 14-point lead late in the first half that BC fought back to be within striking distance at halftime to only trail 37-32.
The Ravens had several chances in the second half but couldn't complete the comeback.
"We kind of underestimated them coming into this," Senior guard Matt Austin said. "They got the better of us in the first half and just kept trying to fight but we couldn't come out on top."
Moody said his team was maybe a little impatient late in the game with some shot selections but they also weren't really bad shots.
"We took some quick shots trying to get back in the game, which we hadn't done a lot of this year," Moody said. "Most of them were open but they just didn't go in."
Moody said he was happy with how his team fought considering they are dealing with some injuries.
"We're banged up and tired," Moody said. "We have some injuries and I'm proud of the guys for fighting."
Junior forward Eric Krus led the Ravens with 18 points, Austin was second with 16, senior guard Jaiden Bristol had 14 and junior forward Jayden Temme finished with 12 points.
Moody said the game is just another example of what a trial a Heart of America Conference regular season is.
"Every single night in this league is a brutal physical contest," Moody said. "I don't know where Evangel was picked but they looked like a top three team to me."
Moody said he is optimistic as BC heads into an extended winter break this season third in the Heart of America Conference.
"If you told us we'd be 8-3 going into the break in a COVID-19 year, we'll take it," Moody said. "This team will get better."
