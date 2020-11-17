Benedictine and William Penn added another chapter to a rivalry that has been heated in recent years between the two programs.
The Statesmen came out on top 83-81 in a comeback win where the Ravens' largest lead was 12 points early in the second half Saturday night at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
What ultimately turned out the difference was BC missing the front in of two 1 and 1s in the final minute of play.
Coach Ryan Moody despite it being just the first conference game of the season, it's hard for his players to not be frustrated after what felt like a tournament game.
"There are some guys hurting in there (locker room) because not matter how many times I tell them this isn't the Super Bowl, this is," Moody said. "We've had some really big and contested battles the last two years."
Moody said his team showed they can compete with anyone in the country after just falling short of beating a top five opponent.
"Essentially that's two of the best teams in the country going at it in my opinion," Moody said. "I think we're as good as anybody."
The Ravens had four guys in double figures for the night with senior Chris Jackson leading the way with 19 and senior Matt Austin was second with 17.
Moody said his team played at a high level offensively throughout most of the game.
"For pretty much 35 minutes we moved the ball very well," Moody said. "I thought we really attacked the rim well and got to the line."
Moody said both teams competed and executed about as well as they could and that the Ravens just didn't get a couple breaks to go their way.
"To be in a tight game like that you have to have a couple of bounces go your way," Moody said. "Both teams kind of executed what they needed and it literally came down to the last possession.
Austin said competing like they did with William Penn is a statement to just how good the Ravens can be.
"I thought we made a statement that we're one of the best teams and can play with anybody," Austin said. "We played well tonight. It's just some things didn't fall our way."
