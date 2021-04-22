No. 7 Benedictine Men's Lacrosse couldn't capitalize on the multitude of opportunities it had late in the second half and in overtime against No. 4 St. Ambrose Thursday at Legacy Field.
The squandering resulted in the Fighting Bees taking the win 10-9 in the second period of the overtime to advance to the KCAC Championship Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Ravens trailed 5-3 at halftime before scoring three straight goals to open the second half to take a 6-5 lead with five minutes left in the third quarter.
"We kind of just started to move the ball around and we weren't being stagnate," senior Sean Molyneux said. "We were getting better slides and looks."
The teams traded goals back and forth in the fourth quarter with regulation ending with the score tied at 9-9.
The Bees' leading scorer and Co-Offensive Players of the Year in the conference sophomore Michael Shakerin finally ended the game with his fourth goal of the day in the second overtime period after the Ravens missed several shots in the fourth quarter and overtime that would've sealed the win.
"It's very upsetting and disappointing with the amount of opportunities we had," Molyneux said. "We're just hoping the season won't be over and we make it to nationals."
BC coach Will Garret said he's team found success with the strategies they employed in the second half but that didn't prove to be enough.
"A lot of things we drew up and adjusted to went right in the second half," Garret said. "We had chances in overtime but unfortunately in sports sometimes they go in and sometimes they don't."
Garret said Shakerin truly makes the Fighting tough to defend.
"He's a heck of a player," Garrett said. "Sometimes you throw your best at him and he still makes a play and that's what makes them so hard."
The Ravens will have to wait to find out their fate and if they will be chosen for the NAIA Men's Lacrosse Invitational May 5-8 at Savannah, Georgia.
"We just kind of have to see if anyone wants to give us a chance at nationals," Garret said.
