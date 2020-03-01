Benedictine ended the regular season in thrilling fashion with a last second 78-74 victory over Central Methodist University Saturday at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
The Ravens withstood a late rally from the Eagles after holding a 66-50 lead with about nine minutes remaining.
BC had previously lost seven one possession games throughout this season and coach Ryan Moody said those games gave his team valuable experience.
"I think we learned from some of those and it carried over into tonight," Moody said. "There were sometimes in the second half when the adversity hit but I thought our guys responded well after that."
The Ravens had lost to CMU in the first meeting 88-83 in double overtime early in January.
Despite being below .500, Moody said the Eagles can present a number of problems with the athletes they have, particularly at the guard position.
"Every guy they got out there in the guard spot can beat you off the dribble," Moody said. "We broke down some and that's when they started to make their run by getting into the rack."
The Ravens had five players score double digits in points on the night.
Moody said finding those one or two extra guys to produce in a game has been the difference in big wins for them this season.
"The key to us this year is when we've had that fourth or fifth double digit scorer," Moody said. "Somebody else to step up and make shots."
The one who stepped up the most late in the game was junior Jaiden Bristol.
Bristol finished with a team-high 19 points and scored eight of the last twelve points for the Ravens.
Moody said they wouldn't want the ball in anyone else's hands with the game on the line.
"He's one of the best players in the league the last month," Moody said. "We don't want the ball in anybody else's hands to make those plays whether it's for him or somebody else."
Bristol said winning a close game late in the season is good for the confidence of their relatively young team.
"We've faced a lot of adversity this year," Bristol said. "It's good for the young guys to see it right before the conference tournament."
Senior Colby Nickels was second on the team with 16 points, sophomore Jayden Temme had 14, junior Matt Austin finished with 12 and sophomore Eric Krus had 10.
The Ravens will begin the Heart of America Tournament as the five seed and be forced to go on the road to play MidAmerica Nazarene Thursday at 7 p.m.
Moody said his team knows they probably have to the post-season heart crown if they want to keep playing.
"We know we have to win three games in a row to go to Kansas City," Moody said. "Two through eight in this league this year, you might as well flip a coin."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.