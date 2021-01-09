Benedictine men's basketball survived a tough comeback attempt from Central Methodist on a night where senior Jaiden Bristol made some history for the program.
Bristol scored his 1,000th point and recorded his 500th rebound of his career in the Ravens' gritty 81-70 win Saturday night at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
The senior reached the milestone in the first half after a trip to the free throw line that left him amazed by the encouragement and support he was given.
"That's a goal a lot of people who join a program have and not everyone does it," Bristol said. "I got goosebumps at the free throw line. It's honestly something I've never experienced before with the support of the crowd and teammates after it happened."
The Ravens (9-3, Heart 6-2) shot lights out for most of the game and even led by 19 at one point in the second half before the Eagles (5-8, Heart 3-5) started a comeback.
Coach Ryan Moody hopes this can be a lesson to his team to keep their foot on the gas pedal no matter who they are playing.
"We kind of started celebrating at the 13th minute mark," Moody said. "We kind of called them on it in the locker room and said this better be a learning experience to not let off the gas."
Moody said Bristol's accomplishments are impressive considering he's a pass-first guard and how much college basketball has changed at all levels.
"It's tough to do in college basketball now with all the transfers and he's been playing since his freshman year," Moody said. "He knows when he has to score for this team and that's proof of it right there."
The senior is also about 50 assists away from the 500 mark.
"I'm more impressed that he has 500 rebounds and if everything goes right he'll have 500 assists," Moody said.
CMU has given the Ravens a number of tough games in recent years even when the Eagles aren't having a successful season.
Bristol credits the CMU coaching staff and the amount of diverse looks they give on defense.
"They have a really good coach who knows how to adjust on the fly," Bristol said. "They threw so many different defenses at us. They always scout us really well."
Senior Matt Austin had one of his best shooting nights this season by scoring 20 points off six threes.
Moody said he knew Austin was ready for this type of shooting performance from how much extra time he had been putting in at the gym recently.
"Matt has spent the last four days maybe three or four times a day," Moody said. "He knew he wasn't feeling well about his rhythm and yesterday in practice he was en fuego. I knew he was going to go off."
Austin was confident in the preparation he put in.
"When you put in the work you have confidence," Austin said. "I'd been putting in the work and I knew they would start falling. Tonight was the night."
Junior Eric Krus was second on the team in scoring with 17, Bristol finished with 16 and junior Jayden Temme had 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.