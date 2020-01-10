SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Benedictine Men’s Basketball team dropped a shootout on Wednesday night against Evangel University inside the Ashcroft Center.
Nine total players scored in double figures and both teams finished shooting 50 percent or better from the field as the Crusaders earned an 86-74 win.
The two teams traded the lead seven times inside the first seven minutes of the game before Evangel pushed ahead by eight points. Benedictine used an 8-0 run to erase that deficit and pull even at 38-38 before the Crusaders closed the first half on a 10-0 run to lead 48-38 at the half.
Benedictine finished the first half shooting 56 percent from the floor off 14 of 25 from the floor while Evangel shot just 48.6 percent off 18 of 37.
The Ravens came out in the second half and immediately cut into their halftime deficit on a 3-pointer from Jayden Temme. Another 3-pointer from Chris Jackson with just over 13 minutes left in the game cut the Cruaders lead to four, 55-51. Evangel answered with 13-2 run that pushed their lead back to 15 points just over midway through the second half. A 3-pointer from Tyson Cathy closed the Ravens within 13 but that was all the closer the Ravens would until the final basket of the game by Christian Noskey pulled Benedictine within 12.
Five Ravens finished in double figures, led by Jaiden Bristol’s double-double. He finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds to go along with 6 rebounds. Jackson finished with 13 while Tyson added 12. Colby Nickels and Nysir Scott added 10 points each to round out the Ravens offensive efforts. Benedictine finished the game shooting 50 percent from the floor with 11 3-pointers.
Evangel won the battle in the paint, outscoring Benedictine 36-26 and finished the game shooting 51.6 percent from the floor with 10 3-pointers.
