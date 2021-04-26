Benedictine fell to Central Methodist 1-0 and 2-7 in a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon.
Even though the Ravens were swept, Head Coach Paul Hunt was pleased with his team’s output.
“When we’re playing with elite level teams, I put us in that category,” Hunt said. “I think we are an elite level team.”
The Ravens were led by starting pitcher, Alex Gilham who started game one. She allowed five hits while striking out the Eagles five times.
Her ability to get the Eagles out in tough spots was crucial in keeping Benedictine in the game.
“She does a really nice job commanding the circle. She does a good job trusting her defense,” Hunt said. “She only has a few opportunities left, she’s embracing the moments and stepping up.”
On April 21, the Ravens defeated Park 7-5 to earn their 30th win of the season. This is the first time in history that the Ravens have eclipsed the 30 win mark.
“It means a lot. That number has been starred for three years now,” Hunt said. “This group deserves it.”
